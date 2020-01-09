Pakistan will never participate in anyone else’s war again: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday Pakistan “will never get involved” in other countries’ wars again, referring to the recent spike in tensions between Iran and the United States after the former attacked military bases in Iraq housing American troops.

The prime minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of the “Hunermand Jawan” programme aimed at the skill development of the youth across the country.

PM Imran said Pakistan will become a country that will “serve as an example for other Muslim countries around the world and lead them”. He said Pakistan had been committing mistakes in its foreign policy “by getting involved in others’ wars”.

“Pakistan will never participate in anyone’s war again,” he said, as the crowd erupted in cheers and thunderous applause. “Pakistan will become the country that encourages peace in other countries,” he added.

He said Pakistan will do its best to bring about peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“This [peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran] will be our biggest effort,” said the premier. “I even told Donald Trump that I will help establish peace between Iran and the US,” he added.

The prime minister stated that “nobody ever wins a war”, saying that Pakistanis knew very well how much Pakistan had suffered due to the War on Terror.