Pakistan will continue to play its role to reduce tension in the region: FO

Foreign Office says Pakistan will continue to play its role for reduction of tension and peace and stability in the region.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui pointed out Pakistan is an important country in the region and it has historic relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

She said the foreign minister during his engagements in Tehran and Saudi Arabia put forward Pakistan’s point of view that war is in nobody’s interest and that we are partner for peace.

The spokesperson said the second briefing to the UN Security Council on the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in five months constitutes success of Pakistan to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people. She said this reaffirms that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute which is on the agenda of the Security Council for seven decades.

Responding to a question about Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign jails, the Spokesperson said Pakistan is cognizant of its responsibility towards them and its missions abroad are extending fully facilitation and assistance to the prisoners. She pointed out that about ten thousand Pakistan nationals are imprisoned in foreign jails and as a result of our efforts, about 4637 prisoners have been released over the last one year.

She said our mission in Saudi Arabia is discussing with Saudi authorities the release of its prisoners. So far five hundred and seventy nine prisoners have been released by Saudi authorities on the clemency announced by the Saudi Crown Prince. In addition, fifteen hundred Pakistanis have been released by Saudi Arabia under various other clemencies and completion of their sentences.

Responding to a question, Aisha Farooqui said the US envoy Alice Wells is expected to visit Pakistan during which talks will be held on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional situation.

She said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Davos is also on the cards.

When asked about US-Taliban talks, Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of their talks. She hoped the talks will be concluded at the earliest leading to infra Afghan negotiations.