Pakistan will be on forefront for unity among Muslim countries: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan will be on the forefront for the unity and harmony among the Muslim countries.

Briefing media in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan, chaired a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee, and appraised it about postponement of Pakistan’s participation in a conference of Muslim countries being taking place in Malaysia.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan wants to play a vital role for the unity, harmony, and cooperation among the Muslim countries. She said Pakistan’s relations with Muslim Ummah are beyond any doubt and its ties with Turkey and Malaysia are very strong. She said Saudi Arabia has always come forward in helped Pakistan generously to cope with economic challenges.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Barrister Ali Zafar and Dr Babar Awan briefed the party about recent decision of the Special Court regarding former President Pervez Musharraf. She said it has been decided that legal team of the party would brief the cabinet before taking a formal stance over the matter after taking in-depth view of the court’s judgment.

The Special Assistant said the core committee gave a task to the parliamentary committee to resolve the issue of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner in consultation with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. He said PTI is committed for strong and independent institutions.

She said it has also been decided to re-organize the party before local bodies’ elections.

Regarding, controversial and discriminatory Citizenship Act imposed by the Indian government to target Muslims, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the core committee condemned this move. She said the Prime Minister exposed the ugly face of India during his recent visit to Switzerland. She said Imran Khan, during his speech at the refugee conference in Geneva, showed the real face of India, committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris. She said the core committee commended efforts of the Prime Minister for highlighting Kashmir issue and gross human rights violations in the valley at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The Special Assistant briefed that request of the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to go abroad will be treated as per law.