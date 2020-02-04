Pakistan to face India in U19 WC semi-final today

Pakistan will face India in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at Potchefstroomt today.

The teams have clashed nine times in the U19 Cricket World Cup, with Pakistan winning five times and India triumphing in the other four.

India have won four U19 Cricket World Cup titles, while Pakistan have landed the crown thrice.

Pakistan defeated India in the final of the 2006 edition by 38 runs.

The second semi-final of the tournament will be played between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday (February 6), while the final on February 9.

Pakistan Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Amir Ali, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Fahad Munir, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Tahir Hussain.