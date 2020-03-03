Pakistan the ‘least expensive’ country to live in the world: Report

Inflation has risen in Pakistan, as the country was ranked the least expensive country in the world to live in, revealed a report.

As per the CEOWorld Magazine latest report, Pakistan was ranked the most affordable country on the globe out of 132 countries. Even war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Syria were placed above Pakistan on the index.

CEOWORLD based its assessment on a range of living costs, such as accommodation, clothing, taxi fares, utility, internet, the price of groceries, transport, and eating out. The rankings are based on five major metrics: cost of living, rent, groceries, eating out and purchasing power.

These data are then compiled into an index, using city of New York City (NYC) as a benchmark. New York was given an index score of 100.



So, Pakistan scored 21.98 for cost of living, 4.59 points on rent index, 19.08 points on groceries index, 16.78 points on eating out index and 30.57 points on purchasing power index.

Meanwhile, Switzerland was ranked the most expensive country on earth to live in. European countries were prominent on the most expensive list, of the top-twenty nations, nine were in Europe, five in Asia, one in North America, one in Africa, two in the Caribbean, and two in Oceania.

Norway ranks second in the list of the world’s most expensive countries to live, followed by Iceland, Japan, Denmark, Bahamas, Luxembourg, Israel, Singapore, and South Korea.