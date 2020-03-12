Pakistan Steel Mill is creating several problems: CJP remarks

The Supreme Court has sought response from the government over non-functionality of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Hearing a promotion case of PSM employee Zardad Abbasi, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that despite zero production from the PSM from 2015, the employees are getting their salaries with perks and privileges by sitting at their homes.

The country is bearing burden of billions of rupees in terms of salaries of the PSM employees, the CJP remarked.

The top judge said the Pakistan Steel Mill is creating several problems and seems that all the budget of the country would be spent on it.

CJP Gulzar said in his remarks to appoint new staff, if the government is willing to run the PSM. “The current employees of the mills have become fond of taking salaries by sitting at their homes, fire them.”

The SC ordered the secretary commerce and industries to look forward into the matter.

It may be noted that last year, Russia had expressed willingness to expand cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors including the industrial, agricultural, energy, medicine and railways.

