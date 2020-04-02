Pakistan reports 2,291 coronavirus cases, recovery rate reaches up to 107

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 2,291 on Wednesday after new cases were reported in the country and 107 patients have recovered.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 2,291

• Sindh: 743

• Punjab: 845

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 276

• Balochistan: 169

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 62

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 187

• AJK: 6

Deaths: 31

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 8

• Sindh: 9

• Balochistan: 1

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 2

• Punjab: 11

Globally, more than 46,000 deaths from the virus have been recorded so far, of which most have been in Europe since the disease first emerged in December.

Meanwhile, more than 900,000 cases of the virus have been registered in 203 countries and territories.

Government working to reach out the poor amid crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the poor segment of the society is the most affected by the virus and the government is working through the Ehsaas programme to reach out to them.

While addressing an event in Islamabad, the PM said that the government is working on initiative to disburse emergency cash assistance to the poor.

PM Imran also said that the business community need to support the government in virus relief efforts.

Situation in Sindh

Screening of 1,327 suspected patients of the novel coronavirus has been completed in Jhelum, said the deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday.

According to the DC Jhelum, as many as 28 were found positive out of 1,327 suspects and rest were declared safe from the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Screening of suspected patients completed in Jehlum, 28 positive out of 1,327

Currently 153 patients are in eight quarantine facilities of the district and added that 80 new isolation wards have been established in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum to keep coronavirus patients.

Punjab Condition:

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced the formation of ten more tele-medicine centres across the province.

Read more: Punjab govt announces ten more tele-medicine centres across province

According to a statement issued on the matter by the government of Punjab, the step has been taken to provide real-time and effective information and help on the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Plane carrying relief goods from China lands at airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying coronavirus relief goods from China arrived at Islamabad airport on Thursday morning.

Read more: PIA aircraft brings back medical supplies to Islamabad from China

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aeroplane brought medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and gloves.The plane will be offloaded after customs clearance and the goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for proper dissemination.

Sports Celebrities came out against coronavirus

Waqar Younis lauds completion of 1,000-bed hospital at Expo Centre

A good Leader takes a little more blame and a little less share of the credit… Please give credit where it’s due… Great job Dr Yasmin Rashid? 1000 beds quarantine isolation center in a week #COVIDー19 #PleaseStayHome @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/dHoOFBwErU

— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) April 2, 2020

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, announced donation

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has announced a donation of Rs10 million to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Read more: Zalmi Foundation donated Rs10m to PM’s Corona Relief Fund

He expressed hope for everyone to play their role and urged people to step up and contribute to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund. Afridi also encouraged people to stay at home and take precautions as part of the social distancing measures encouraged amid the COVID-19 crisis.



