Pakistan records 4,286 fresh corona cases in a day

Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,320,120. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,003 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 4,286 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,087 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,693 in Sindh 5,953 in KP, 968 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.