Pakistan ready to respond any aggression from Indian side: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said Pakistan is ready to respond any aggression from the Indian side.

The DG-ISPR in his tweet said, aggressive statements and preparations for escalation along Line of Control appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB.

Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 19, 2019

