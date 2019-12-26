Pakistan ready for any move by Modi in AJK to divert world attention: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “definitely” carry out an action of some sort in Azad Kashmir to divert the world’s attention from two of his government’s recently introduced laws that have been criticised as anti-Muslims.

The premier was addressing a public gathering in Jhelum district’s Pind Dadan Khan, hours after the ISPR reported that two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa sector

While extending condolences to the families of the two martyred personnel, Prime Minister Imran said the violence that has been taking place at the border is not occurring in isolation.

He said Modi had virtually imprisoned eight million residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir after revoking the region’s special autonomy and has now introduced two laws — the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens — which have attracted widespread protests for being against India’s 200 million Muslims.

“I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from [occupied] Kashmir and the protests against the [anti-Muslims] laws, will definitely conduct some sort of action in Azad Kashmir,” the prime minister told the crowd.

He said he has informed Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of the threat, and Gen Bajwa has repeatedly told him that the armed forces are “ready for them (India). Pakistan is ready for them”.