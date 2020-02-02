Pakistan protests with India over ceasefire violations

A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India has been summoned to the Foreign Office, to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control, which resulted in serious injuries to an innocent civilian man.

According Foreign Office Spokesperson, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of LoC, 45 year old Muhammad Safeer resident of village Madarpur, sustained serious injuries.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts are clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms.

The Spokesperson said India cannot divert world attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate the current and previous incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.