Pakistan needs political leaders like Asif Zardari: Akhtar Mengal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, whose party parted ways with the PTI-led federal government today, held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

The top political leaders of their parties discussed the strategy adopted by the federal government to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The two also discussed issues pertaining to locust attacks and rising poverty in the country.

Speaking during the telephonic conversation, Akhtar Mengal said that the country needs political leaders like Asif Zardari. “Negligence on part of country’s leaders is complicating the situation with every passing day,” he said.

Asif Zardari said that the PPP has always strengthened the country, democracy, and poor segments of the society.

“Those selected and imported have led the country to various issues,” he said while vowing that the PPP would continue to take a leading role to resolve issues faced by the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) on Wednesday announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) coalition government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years.

This was announced by BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal during the National Assembly session here in Islamabad.

“I am officially announcing that our party is separating itself from the PTI government, said Akhtar Mengal. The BNP-M chief said that he will remain a part of the National Assembly and keep raising their problems in the lower house of parliament.

Last year, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the government come to an agreement, as the latter accepted all of the six points put forth by the opposition party.