Pakistan Navy: Two Rear Admirals promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi and Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has also done professional courses from United Kingdom and Philippines. He has also attained Master’s Degree in International Security & Strategic Studies from UK and is an alumni of Royal College of London.

The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Commander Coast. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988 and awarded Sword of Honour. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has done professional course from China. He has also attained Master’s Degree in Military Operational Research from United Kingdom.

The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Commander Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.