Pakistan is moving towards goal of financial stability: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is moving ahead successfully towards the goal of financial stability due to effective policies being implemented by the PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering in Sialkot after inaugurating gas supply project to various villages, she said the government is fulfilling all its promises with people and providing all basic facilities to them at their doorsteps.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said when the PTI government came into power, Pakistan’s economy was completely deteriorated, but the long term economic policies of incumbent government put the country on the path of development.