Pakistan does not want tension in region, cannot afford a new war: FM Shah

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region and will continue to play its due role in this context.

Talking to PTV, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan does not want tension in the region as it cannot afford a new war.

Responding to a question regarding tension between Tehran and Washington-D.C., the foreign minister urged the United Nations to play its role in de-escalation of tension between the two countries in the best interest of the region.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office (FO) has issued travel advisory for Pakistani nationals while planning visit to Iraq amid prevailing security situation after the recent developments in Middle East region.

Read more: Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military

Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

