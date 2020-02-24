Pakistan deeply saddened over the earthquake in Iran and Turkey

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a statement said that the government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the earthquake that hit parts of Iran and eastern Turkey.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that “We offer our profound condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured in this natural calamity.”

She added: “We stand by the brotherly people of Iran and Turkey in this hour of grief and are ready to provide all possible support and assistance.”

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale hit West Azarbaijan province of Iran near the city of Khoy. People of Tabriz and Orumiyeh also felt the quake.

Governor of West Azarbaijan Province Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari said that some of the village houses were destroyed partly and some others completely.

He added that rescue and relief operations are underway in the disaster-hit area.

Secretary of the Crisis Management Committee of Khoy, Ismail Salem Khoie said that 30 people were injured by the quake.