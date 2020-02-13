Pakistan concerned over sale of air defence system to India

Islamabad on Thursday expressed concern over Washington’s approval of the sale of an air defence system to New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in her weekly press briefing stated that South Asia cannot afford a further arms race in the region.

The Indian media on Tuesday had reported that the Trump administration has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System for $1.8 billion to India. According to the Indian publication The Hindu, the sale was being processed under the Foreign Military Sales and awaits the approval from US Congress.

The State Department had said it had informed Congress that New Delhi plans to use the “defence articles and services to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack”.

Farooqui shared that Pakistan fears India may carry out an irresponsible action during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

She said Pakistan would respond effectively to any actions taken by the Indian government.

The spokesperson further stated that Turkey supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, adding that the Turkish president’s visit would improve the existing ties between the two countries.

Farooqui also shared that the UN chief will visit Lahore and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on his trip to Pakistan.

Farooqui stated that India’s lockdown of Kashmir has now lasted for 193 days, adding that the Kashmiris have been deprived of their human rights. She stated that the Kashmiri people have been deprived of the right to free speech.

“India has turned occupied Kashmir into the world’s biggest prison,” said the FO spokesperson. She added that Pakistan has informed the world of India’s plans to carry out a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from Kashmir.