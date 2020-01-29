Pakistan calls for two-state solution after Trump’s ‘Peace Plan’

Pakistan on Wednesday called for a “two-state solution” to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hours after US President Donald Trump announced his ‘Peace Plan’ calling it a “historic opportunity” for the Palestinians.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, “Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution, as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions.”

Trump’s plan proposes a four-year freeze of Israeli development in the area eyed for a future Palestinian state. However, Trump stressed at the news conference that “Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided, very important, undivided capital.”

“Pakistan continues to support a just and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue, through dialogue and negotiations, that leads to the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including the right of self-determination, the FO statement added.

“We renew our call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian government rejected Trump’s peace plan and termed it as the “slap of the century” on Tuesday as thousands of Palestinians held protests in Gaza and the West Bank.

“I say to Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass,” Abbas said in a televised address in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it “appreciates” President Donald Trump’s efforts to devise a Middle East peace plan and called for the start of direct talks between Israel and the Palestine.

Any disagreements with the plan should be resolved through negotiations under the auspices of the United States, it said, “in order to move forward with the peace process to reach an agreement that achieves (the) legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

“The kingdom appreciates the efforts of President Trump’s Administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides,” the foreign ministry said in a statement carried on state media.