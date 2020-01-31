Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets, reach U-19 World Cup semi-final

Pakistani teenagers defeated the Afghanistan U-19 team by 6 wickets in the quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup on Friday, advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament in Benoni, South Africa.

The Pakistan U-19 batsmen easily chased down a target of 189 runs in the 41st over, with 53 balls still remaining.

A half-century on debut from 17-year-old opener from Sialkot, Mohammad Huraira, was instrumental in the victory, as he top-scored with 64 runs off 76 balls, while his fellow opener Haider Ali scoring 28 runs off 34 deliveries.

Mohammad Haris remained not-out on 29 off 43 balls, taking the side over the finishing line.

Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad was the only bowler who managed to take any wickets, finishing with 2 for 32.

Earlier, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir Khan took 3 wickets for 58 while leg-spinner Fahad Munir took 2 for 29 to dismiss the Afghan batting line-up in 49 overs.

Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain and Aamir Ali took a wicket each.

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil scored 40 runs with the bat, while Abdul Rahman scored 30, helping the side set a 189-run target.

But the Pakistani batsmen were able to easily chase down the target with 53 balls and six wickets to spare.

Huraira was named man-of-the-match for his match-winning knock.

Following the quarter-final victory, Pakistan will now face India in the first Super League semi-final at Potchefstroom on February 4.