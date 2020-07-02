Pakistan Army trashes Indian media reports about use of Skardu Airbase by China

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday termed claims of Indian media regarding Pakistan’s additional deployment along the Line of Control (LoC) as false.

In his message on twitter, the DG ISPR said that Indian news of Pakistan Army’s additional deployment along the LoC and use of Skardu Airbase by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth.

“News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth,” Major Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

…No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan. (2/2)

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 2, 2020

In another tweet, the DG ISPR said, “No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan.”