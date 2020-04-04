Pakistan allows exit of Afghan nationals, wishing to go back to their homeland: Dr. Aisha Farooqui

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday announced that the Pakistan and Afghanistan governments have come to terms with regards to the allowance of Afghan nationals to exit Pakistan amidst coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said that the step has been taken after a special request was tendered to the government of Pakistan from Afghanistan, the request has been approved under humanitarian grounds. Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr. Aisha Farooqui said that the border shall remain open from April 6 till 9.

The tweet read: “On #Afghanistan’s special request & on humanitarian considerations, we are allowing exit of Afghan nationals, wishing to go back to their country, through Torkham & Chaman border crossings on 6-9 April. We remain in solidarity with our Afghan brethren at this time of global pandemic.”

Earlier on March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan for trucks to crossover to the other side.

