Pakistan advises citizens to ‘exercise maximum caution’ while travelling to Iraq

Pakistan on Wednesday advised citizens travelling to Iraq to “exercise maximum caution” while planning their visit to the country, after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui tweeted that the decision was taken “in view of recent developments and prevailing security situation in the region”.

In view of recent developments & prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point. Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad.

— Spokesperson ?? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 8, 2020

“Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad,” said the spokesperson.

Read More:Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US military

Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

