Pakistan a land of unimaginable beauty, untapped tourism potential: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to draw attention to Pakistan’s “unimaginable beauty and hidden natural wonders”.

Sharing a British travel magazine’s list of Pakistan’s most breathtaking natural wonders, he wrote: ” Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential.”

Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential. https://t.co/Zvs5x5aOId

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2019

Attabad Lake, Hunza Valley, Saiful Muluk, Thar Desert, Deosai Plains, Trango Towers, Hingol National Park, Neelum Valley, and Baltoro Glacier figure on Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism on Dec 5, Prime Minister Khan had said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape.

