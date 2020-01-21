Pak Army rescues 22 students stranded in snow-hit Rattu GB

Pakistan Army rescued twenty-two students of a private university from snow hit Rattu, Gilgit.

Students had gone for skiing to Gilgit and were stranded for last 5 days due to heavy snow and landslides.

The university’s administration approached Pak Army for help after which Chief of Army Staff directed the rescue teams for immediate helicopter lifting of the stuck students.

All students, including thirteen males and nine females, have reached Rawalpindi and are on way to their homes.