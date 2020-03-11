PAF F-16 Crashes Near Shakarparian

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian area, said PAF spokesperson in a statement here on Wednesday.

According to PAF, the F-16 jet crashed near the Chand Tara area while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe, while no human or financial loss was reported.

Police and rescue officials have reached the crashed site and cordoned off the area.

The Air Headquarters has constituted a committee to find out the causes behind the jet crash incident, said a spokesperson.

Earlier in February, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed in Mardan’s Takht-i-Bahi area during a routine flight.

According to PAF, the plane was on routine training when it crashed. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe, while no human or financial loss was reported.

Back in year 2018, a trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had crashed while landing at the Peshawar Air Base, killing two pilots.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the aircraft crashed when it was returning from a routine training mission. Two pilots of the aircraft were martyred in the accident.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft, while recovering from a routine operational training mission, crashed during landing at Peshawar Air Base,” a statement issued by the PAF had said and added “Rescue operation is in progress.”

