PAF F-16 Crashes in federal capital, pilot martyred

Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander Noman Akram was martyred when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, an air force spokesman said in a statement.

According to sources, the plane crashed near the chand-tara jungle located in the area.

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed, the air force said.

Police and rescue officials have cordoned off the crash site.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the PAF said.