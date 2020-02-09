Pace sensation Naseem Shah becomes youngest to Test hat-trick

Pakistan’s young pace sensation Nasim Shah became the youngest cricketer to claim a Test hat-trick on Sunday at the age of 16 years and 359 days.

Shah’s hat trick also ended Pakistan’s 18-year-old Test hat-trick drought.

Shah first trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto, a decision that was overturned after Pakistan went for a DRS. The 16-year-old pacer then sent Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah back to the pavilion on successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

He surpassed Bangladeshi bowler Alok Kapali’s record of being the youngest ever cricketer to claim a Test hat-trick. The Bangladeshi had got a hat trick at the age of 19. Pakistan’s previous youngest was Abdul Razzaq who got a hat trick at the age of 20.

Naseem also ended Pakistan’s 18 years wait to take a Test hat-trick. The last Pakistani man to take Test hat-trick was Mohammad Sami. Shah wasn’t even born when Sami had chalked the hat trick in 2001/02.