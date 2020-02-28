Over 300 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Taftan from Iran

Over 300 pilgrims, among them women, have reached Taftan after being permitted to enter from the Pakistan-Iran border, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government said on Friday.

Liaquat Shahwani said that all those who are arriving in Pakistan from Iran will be quarantined for 10 days, saying that they will be allowed to leave only after the fulfillment of the term.

The Pakistani pilgrims were forced to leave the Iranian territory due to which they were stranded in the area between the Pakistan-Iran border, confirmed the spokesperson.

Shahwani said that all pilgrims coming from Iran to Pakistan will be screened for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday night, Pakistan confirmed its first two coronavirus cases and the victims who were diagnosed with the virus had a travel history to the country.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the government now has a plan to deal with the situation of pilgrims coming to Pakistan from Iran — which has been hit with the coronavirus epidemic.

Dr Mirza said he has reviewed the situation at the Taftan-Zahedan border.During his visit, the health adviser said that the over next few days the authorities will gradually allow Pakistani ‘zaireens’ or pilgrims returning from Iran to enter the country, after full health screening.