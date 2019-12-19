Our fears have proven true: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that the fears of the armed forces have proven true after a special court issued its detailed verdict on the high treason case against General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

“The concerns that were expressed in response to the short verdict in the case against Musharraf have proven true today after the detailed verdict,” he said.

The DG ISPR said that the words used in the verdict were beneath humanity, religion and ethics. He said that Pakistan Army was a responsible institution and its soldiers had taken oath to protect the country.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that for the armed forces, the country came first and institutions later.

“We will not let this stability be reversed under any circumstances,” he said. “Pakistan Army will fail the attempts of external as well as internal enemies.”

The DG ISPR said that the armed forces knew how to defend the institution’s integrity and will give an effective response to internal and external enemies of the state.

He said that the prime minister and army chief had spoken in detail over the verdict given by a special court hearing General (r) Musharraf’s high treason case.

“The army chief met the prime minister and conveyed the sentiments of the armed forces to to him,” he said.

The DG ISPR said that he will inform the nation about the decisions taken during the meeting between the army chief and the prime minister, soon.

He said that the armed forces were not an institution but were like a family.

High treason case

A special court court had sentenced Musharraf to death on Tuesday for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, adding that it had found him guilty of high treason in accordance with Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The detailed verdict of the court was issued earlier today (Thursday). Dismissing criticism of a trial conducted ‘in haste’, the special court in its detailed verdict stated that Musharraf had “been afforded more than his due share of fair trial” and “given every opportunity to defend himself”.

The court further said that “the facts of the case are well documented” and “clearly demonstrate guilt on part of the accused”.

“The trial of high treason is the requirement of the Constitution against those individuals who undermine or attempt to undermine the Constitution by any means,” the judgement stated.

“This Court after the presentation of undeniable, irrefutable and unimpeachable evidence by the prosecution against the accused reaches to the conclusion that indeed accused [Musharraf] is guilty and deserves exemplary punishment.