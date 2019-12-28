Opposition’s Rehbar Committee meets today to discuss political issues

The united opposition’s Rehbar Committee is slated to meet today in Islamabad to discuss a host of political issues.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani, who is the convener of the committee will preside over the meeting.

Sources said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension, the special court verdict in former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s treason case and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) actions against opposition leaders will come under discussion.

Members of the committee, which comprises all major opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will present their parties’ opinion on these issues.

Criticising the opposition Rehbar Committee, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan last month had said that the ‘Rehbar Committee‘ is in serious need of supervision.

SAPM Awan admonishing the opposition’s rehbar committee had said that they are just harping an old horn where they create a ruckus because of guilt.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the opposition’s ploy to hold the election commission of Pakistan hostage to curry favors.