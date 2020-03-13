One more coronavirus case in Sindh, Pakistan’s tally rises to 21

The health authorities in Sindh confirmed one more coronavirus case in Karachi on Friday.

The confirmation was made in a post on social networking platform Twitter by the provincial Health and Population Welfare Department.

“#Sindh Health Department has a new case of #CoronaVirusPakistan. The 52-year-old patient arrived from Islamabad 2 days ago & was tested positive today. This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh, out of which 13 are in stable condition & 2 have been discharged,” the department said.

On Thursday, a new coronavirus case had emerged in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, health department official Dr Shah Ramzan confirmed, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 20.

According to the official, the 31-year-old had returned to Pakistan on February 25 after travelling to Iran. He noted that three cases of the virus have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan so far.

The positive diagnosis in Sindh today takes the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 21. Two people tested positive for the virus have recovered, while the rest are under treatment.