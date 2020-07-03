Oman airline allowed to operate five special repatriation flights to Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday allowed SalamAir to operate five special flights for repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Oman.

According to notice to airmen (NOTAM), the CAA, on the request of the SalamAir, allowed to operate five special flights during July 5 to 10.

Through the flights, over 1,000 stranded Pakistani nationals will be transported from Muscat to Karachi, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar.

“As per request of SalamAir, a total 5 repatriation flights have been approved by the competent authority,” read the NOTAM.

The first repatriation flight will land at Karachi airport on July 5, second flight in Sialkot on July 6, third flight in Multan on July 7, fourth in Islamabad on July 8 and the last one in Peshawar on July 10.

However, the permission is subjected to the condition that no disembarkation of flight crew shall be permitted from the aircraft upon arrival at the airports, read the statement.

This permission is also subject to full compliance with the revised standard operation procedures relating to international passengers and charter/private flights issued vide our letter of even umber dated June 19.