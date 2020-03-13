NSC meets today to discuss steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak: Shafqat Mehmood

The meeting of National Security Committee is being held today to ponder over the steps to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said screening of eight hundred thousand masses has already been made at all airports of the country while some nineteen Coronavirus cases have been detected till date.

He said the Ministry of Education would launch a public awareness campaign to adopt precautionary measures to control Coronavirus cases.

Shafqat Mahmood said there are threats of Coronavirus globally, but the panic should not be created to make lives of people paralyze and miserable.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes in freedom of expression and it has never imposed any kind of sanctions on media.

Shafqat Mahmood said National Accountability Bureau being an independent institution is working without any political interference and its actions against any media organization have nothing to do with the government.