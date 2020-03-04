Dashing media personality Noor Zafar Khan has left fans in awe with her enthralling Instagram post in which she appears to be a princess.
The Drama star took to her social media and shared a stunning picture with her admirers, looking nothing short of a vision in the photo as she rocked a multi-coloured full-length embroidered lehnga style outfit with a modern vibe, along with bridal makeup.
Her wavy curls hair along with gold earrings added to her charismatic beauty.
Noor Zafar Khan goes viral on social Media with new look
