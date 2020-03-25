No truth in reports regarding ban on Hajj in 2020: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri rebuffed the rumours circulating on social media regarding ban on Hajj this year amid coronavirus outbreak.

Responding to the rumours in a post on his Twitter account, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that there was no truth in reports regarding ban on Hajj in 2020.

“The Hajj preparations are going on as usual and we are in continuous contact with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry,” he said.

سوشل میڈیا پر حج روکنے کی خبر میں کوئی صداقت نہیں۔ حج انتظامات معمول کے مطابق جاری ہیں۔ ہم سعودی وزارت حج و عمرہ سے مسلسل رابطے میں ہیں۔ سعودی عرب نے حج انتظامات روکنے سے متعلق کوئی حکم جاری نہیں کیا۔ سعودی حکام ایسے اعلان سے پہلے بڑے مسلم ممالک سے مشاورت کرے گی: وزیر مذہبی امور

— Pir Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri (Official) (@MORAisbOfficial) March 24, 2020

The federal minister said that there was no directives from the Saudi authorities to halt arrangements for Hajj. “The Saudi government will consult with top Muslim countries before taking any such decision,” he said.

He said that the Saudi ministry only asked them to postpone transport, hotel and building bookings and it would be premature to say anything on Hajj 2020.

It is necessary to mention here that Saudi Arabia suspended on Friday all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days starting Saturday.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus which has spread panic in global markets and put several countries on virtual lockdowns.