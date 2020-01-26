No Pakistani student infected with China coronavirus in Wuhan: PM aide Zafar

Amid a panic triggered by China’s novel coronavirus (NCV) across the globe, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday assured the families of about 500 Pakistani students at the epicentre of the deadly virus that they are “well” and have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

“Having spoken with our Ambassador in China, I can confirm that students are well, no case of #coronoavirus among them & our Embassy is actively in touch with them,” he said in a series of tweets.

Zafar Mirza said the Pakistani students in China have been informed about protective measures, asking them to follow the instructions and be patient.

177/ Pk Students in China have been informed about the protective measures & they should follow the instructions & be patient. Those still not registered with?? Embassy in Beijing should do so at https://t.co/c7IKMIaSfn Be assured we are closely monitoring the situation.

— Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) January 26, 2020

He instructed those still not registered with Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing to do so.“Be assured we are closely monitoring the situation,” the SAPM.

A day earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had said it is taking precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to a spokesperson for NDMA, it has been decided to import three more thermal scanners in this regard. He said these scanners will be installed at Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.