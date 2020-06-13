No new tax has been imposed in the federal budget: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government provided relief to people in the federal budget by cutting taxes, duties and tariffs.

In a video message, he said that the hallmark of next year budget is that no new tax has been imposed in the federal budget.

“Our effort is to improve the tax collection system by bringing reforms in the FBR,” said the foreign minister, adding that the government was trying to generate economic activity in the country by creating opportunities for people in agriculture and construction sectors.

He said ample resources have been allocated in the federal budget for the agriculture and construction of water reservoirs. “Rs10 billion have been earmarked to cope with the challenge posed by locusts.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said despite the nefarious designs of India, we have not increased the defence budget. “Armed forces have extended full cooperation to us keeping in view the current economic situation.”

He was of the view that that allocations for Ehsaas Program have also been enhanced from Rs178 billion to 208 billion rupees to support the weak and disadvantaged segments of the society.

FM Qureshi pointed out that the Paris Club has provided some relief in the form of suspension of payment of loans.