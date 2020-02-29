No further extension in deadline for filing the income tax returns: FBR

Federal Board of Revenue says there would be no further extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the tax year 2019.

According to a press statement, the FBR would replace the Active Taxpayer list of 2018 with the list of 2019, and those who did not file returns in tax year 2019 would be removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the FBR spokesperson said the number of tax filers has risen by 45 percent this year, as compared to previous year.

Read more: FBR detects Rs9.5 billion worth of tax evasion by marriage halls

Remember, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has detected around Rs9.5 billion worth of tax evasion by marriage halls in the past four years.

Tax evasion was found in the recently conducted physical survey of banquet/marriage halls by the Inland Revenue department as part of an ongoing broadening of tax base.



