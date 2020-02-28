Ninteen dead, multiple injured as passenger train collides with bus near Rohri

A passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri, killing 19 people and injuring dozens on Friday, according to Commissioner Shafiq Mahesar.

According to the Sukkur division commissioner, women and children had also died in the accident. The injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri and Civil Hospital Sukkur.

According to reports, the Pakistan Express train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when it hit a bus at a railway crossing.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah expressed grief at the loss of lives via a tweet.

“Deeply saddened to learn the train accident near Sukkur Rohri Railway phatak in which 15 people were killed and several injured. My heartfelt condolences to the victims families & prayers for the injured for early recovery!” he tweeted.

“The rescue operation is underway. We have expanded the search area to one-kilometre radius around the crash site,” said the commissioner.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief over the loss of life due to the train accident. A spokesperson of the PPP chairman said that he had directed Sindh government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

“Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government’s performance,” Bilawal’s spokesperson was quoted as saying. “After how many accidents will Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?”

Bilawal said that the PTI government was not concerned with the citizens’ lives.