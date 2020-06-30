Nigar Johar becomes first female lieutenant general in Pakistan’s history: ISPR

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar has become the first woman officer in the history of Pakistan Army to reach the three-star rank, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The newly appointed lieutenant general, who hails from the Panjpeer village in Swabi district, has been appointed as the first Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, the military’s media wing added.

In 2017, she became the third woman in the country’s history to hold the rank of a major general in the Pakistan Army.

According to media report, Johar is the daughter of Col Qadir, who had served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the niece of retired Maj Mohammad Aamir, a former Pakistan Army officer who served in the ISI as well.

Both her parents died in a car accident 30 years ago.