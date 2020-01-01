New Year’s celebrations kick off across Pakistan

New Year’s celebrations kick off in Pakistan as hustle and bustle, celebrations and spectacular feats of fireworks stole the show at different cities of the country.

The moment when the clock struck 12, everybody was on their feet as celebrations started and fireworks show across most of the cities made the atmosphere lively everywhere.

Enthusiasts took to different roads across the country to celebrate the new year. Most of the Karachiites took to the seashore to celebrate the New Year in style.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Karachi Police held a collaborative meeting on Tuesday to discuss and finalise security preparations for New Year’s Eve tonight.

Law enforcement officials will not put up security checkpoints in the city to avoid undue nuisance to those willing to celebrate.

Motorbikes without silencer and one-wheeling are strictly prohibited and will be taken action against by law enforcers.

Those indulging in over speeding will also be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law, aerial firing is also strictly prohibited and can lead to jail time.

Those willing to bathe in the sea on the occasion of New Year’s Eve will also be stopped and if found doing so, they will be charged a fine.