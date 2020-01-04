New US air raid Kills Six In Iraq

A fresh US air raid targeting a commander of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces killed at least six people early on Saturday, according to news reports.

Iraq’s state television said the attack took place along Taji Road north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, but did not name the targeted figure.

Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF), denied that a senior commander was in the convoy.

It was learnt that at least six people, including medics, were killed in the latest strike.

Taji Road, where the attack took place, leads to a base of non-US coalition forces, including British and Italian troops.