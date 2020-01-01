New Delhi trying to change demography of occupied Kashmir: Mishal Malik

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has termed 2019 the worst year for Kashmiris.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said that the lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir on August 5 by the Indian occupation forces crossed 150 days.

She said that the New Delhi’s government was trying to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and added that India planned to build townships for hundreds of thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-majority territory.

Mishal Malik said that the Indian forces were committing grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, adding that all the Kashmiri leadership, including Yasin Malik, has been placed under house arrest.

She said that Indian government kept Yasin Malik in death cell.

