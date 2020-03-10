Nawaz ‘s personal physician Dr Adnan attacked in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan was attacked in London.

The injured doctor sustained injuries on head, face and chest and was shifted to a hospital.

According to reports, Dr Adnan was going out for the daily evening walk when two men wearing masks attacked him from behind, punched him on the floor and used a metal bar to attack him.

Police confirmed they had received a complaint of assault.

Sources said, the doctor had been receiving threats on phone for many weeks. The doctors has handed over the evidence to the police.

A Sharif family spokesman confirmed the assault on Dr Adnan, saying, “The cowardly attack on Dr Adnan is condemnable. He had received several threatening calls on his number. We reserve our right to respond to assaults of such nature within the legal bounds.”