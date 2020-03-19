National dashboard to give real-time updates on coronavirus: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that a national dashboard was launched which will provide real-time updates on the coronavirus cases across the country.

Addressing a press alongside SAPM Awan and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major general Babar Iftikhar he said: “There have been far-reaching discussions on health between China and Pakistan. President Arif Alvi’s visit to China was to understand how to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.”

“With the assistance of the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, we will interact with Chinese experts on infectious diseases and seek their help in tackling the pandemic and the fist video conference in this regard will take place in a day or two,” he said.

Dr Mirza, encapsulating the rapid spread of the disease in the world and specifically in Pakistan, said: “The pandemic has spread to over 176 countries registered with the United Nations and nearly 220,000 people have been infected, whereas in Pakistan there are 326 confirmed cases,” he said.

He praised all the provincial chief ministers for cooperating with the federal government. “The provinces are providing us with timely updates. I am thankful to them for their cooperation with the centre.”

“We don’t need to be obsessive about the number as there are thousands of confirmed coronavirus cases in other countries,” he added.