NAB ordinance to be brought to Parliament for approval: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2019 will be brought to Parliament for approval, asking parliamentarians to put forth “workable and positive” suggestions for further improving the ordinance.

In a statement, he said reforms in the NAB ordinance were long overdue as a special parliamentary committee was also set up during the previous PML-N tenure for the purpose.

The body did a lot of work on the reforms but unfortunately, couldn’t finish the assigned task, he added.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed the incumbent government has floated a proposal in the shape of the ordinance.

This draft law will be brought to Parliament for legislation, the foreign minister said, asking parliamentarians to give suggestions, if they wish, in this regard.

About loopholes in the NAB ordinance, Shah Mahmood said evidence gathered by the anti-graft watchdog in many cases appeared incomplete while the prosecution’s arguments were weak in other cases, which benefitted the people who looted the national exchequer.

He said NAB could be revamped with loopholes addressed adequately to make it more effective.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi rejected the impression that NAB is being used for arm-twisting of political opponents.