NA Defence Standing Committee To Discuss Amendment Bills Today

A meeting of the standing committee on defence has been summoned again on Monday, today to discuss the Army Act, Air Force Act and Navy Act amendment bills.

According to the National Assembly secretariat, the rules and regulations of the parliament were violated during the January 3 session of the committee.

Sources said in the meeting of the standing committee that took place on January 3, parliamentary secretary Captain Jamil Ahmed presided over the session which was in violation of the rules and regulations of the parliament.