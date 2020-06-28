My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Twitter statement on Sunday said he is proud of his team for helping him continue to navigate the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a news story about smart lockdowns being enforced by European Union countries to curb the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease, he said: “My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns.”

“I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the Covid19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis.”

The country reported 4,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 83 more associated deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 202,954 and casualties to 4,118.