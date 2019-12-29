My international career cannot be decided on one ball: Umar Akmal

Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has said that his international career cannot be decided on just one delivery and he will be more satisfied if he gets to face more balls.

In the presser after the stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam trophy 2019-20 final at National Stadium Karachi where he struck a double-century (218) against Northern.

“My career cannot be decided on one ball, if I will get another chance and will play more balls, I will be satisfied and will also not complain about my selection in the side.

Umar Akmal in the T20 series against Sri Lanka in October played two matches and got out on the first delivery both the times.

Umar also added that Test Cricket is getting advanced and the batsman who plays run-a-ball adds depth to the side.

“Getting selected in the team is on the chief selector, I know my style of play and the Test format has also changed. As per my performances, I am pretty sure that soon I will make a comeback,” He added.

On the question of whichever teams he plays, the team ends up winning the tournament he thanked Almighty and added that still there is hope after these stellar performances in domestic cricket, he will be able to make a comeback.

Umar, as a part of this year Quaid-e-Azam trophy the competition has been really good.

“This year, cricket is being played really good. In all the six teams there are competitive players. Yes, some players were not selected due to so much competition but I pray that they will soon be part of any of these sides.” Umar concluded.