Murad Ali Shah appeared NAB in fake bank accounts and Roshan Sindh Program

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Wednesday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here in fake bank accounts and Roshan Sindh Program corruption inquiries

Sindh chief minister appeared today before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB headed by D.G. NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi

Murad Ali Shah was earlier summoned on July 06 but he had excused himself from appearing before the bureau after which he was re-summoned today.

The NAB has demanded his written answers on 28-point questionnaire, handed him over in a previous hearing, sources said.

Combined Investigation Team of the Rawalpindi NAB and in last appearance in June he was interrogated for around two hours.

In the questionnaire the Sindh CM was asked why Roshan Sindh programme was started without checking its feasibility and why as finance minister he released funds without giving heed to the objections of the finance secretary, sources said.

NAB alleged that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the Roshan Sindh project by paying bribes. The inquiry into this scandal is among others taking place as part of the fake accounts case probe.